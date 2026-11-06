Election Report: Gun Control Lobby Outspent Gun Rights Groups Nearly 20 to 1

A report from The Trace indicates the gun control lobby outspent gun rights groups in Tuesday’s midterm election by a margin of nearly 20 to 1.

According to The Trace, the gun control lobby had “nearly $42 million in federal independent expenditures, compared with just $2.65 million by gun rights groups.”

And the expenditures were not ad hoc. Rather, the gun control lobby focused on certain races–15 in all–helping to secure Democrat victories in 13 of those at this point in time.

They noted that a weak point for the gun control lobby was Florida, where Giffords unsuccessfully spent over $850,000 trying to defeat Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R).

Kris Brown, president of the Brady Campaign (formerly Handgun Control, Inc.), indicated that the gun control lobby now expects Democrats to take action against guns: “This election marks a mandate to enact and implement robust public safety policies that will meaningfully address the crisis of American gun violence.”

The Trace noted that Giffords and Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety spent the most on youth outreach leading up the election. They also noted that Everytown’s “nonpolitical arm” provides grants to The Trace.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.