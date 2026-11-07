At least 17 people were shot, five of them fatally, as an attacker opened fire from inside a moving vehicle in the Polish City of Krakow.

NEXTA noted the shots were fired “around 3:00 p.m.” local time from a vehicle “traveling from Sławkowska Street toward Krakow’s Main Market Square.”

NEXTA reported five confirmed deaths, as did the BBC.

The Malopolska Police posted to X: “Five people were killed and a dozen or so injured in the incident in the Main Market Square. The perpetrator was shot by police officers and is currently being taken to hospital. Emergency services are still working at the scene.”

Visegrad 24 pointed out that police located and shot the attacker, but information on his motive, condition, or the weapon used in the attack is unknown.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk indicated that he is “being kept informed by the Minister of the Interior about the situation in Kraków following the tragic shooting.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.