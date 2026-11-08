In a Wednesday press conference, Minnesota Governor-Elect Amy Klobuchar (D) promised passage of the “assault weapons” ban that eluded Gov. Tim Walz (D) during late 2025 and throughout 2026.

The ban was pushed in response to the August 27, 2025, Annunciation Catholic School shooting, where a transgender shooting suspect killed two children, wounded 14 others, and left behind a video saying, “F*ck those kids.”

The transgender shooting suspect had three guns — a rifle, a shotgun, and a pistol — and opened fire on schoolchildren as they sat in Mass.

Democrats and other leftist politicians in Minnesota responded by pushing a ban on “assault weapons,” “high capacity” magazines, and “ghost guns.” It failed to pass the legislature despite Gov. Walz pushing with all his might.

On Wednesday, Governor-Elect Klobuchar made clear the passage of the bill is a priority for her.

Bring Me The News quoted her saying, “The gun safety bill is going to get passed. And I am so excited to be working with the leaders on this.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.