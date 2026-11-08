One Dead, 3 Injured in Winston-Salem State University Shootings

One person was killed and three others wounded in shootings on Winston-Salem State University’s campus Saturday night shortly before 10 p.m.

WXII reported that police received a call about a shooting at 9:45 p.m. They discovered there were actually two different shootings but details of either one have yet to be released.

WBAL-TV noted the institution was placed on lockdown then “police allowed students to walk to their dorms on campus” at 1:25 a.m. Sunday. The condition of the three wounded individuals has not been released.

HBCU Gameday pointed out that shootings occurred on Winston-Salem State University’s homecoming weekend, which featured “a football matchup against rival Fayetteville State University at Bowman Gray Stadium.”

Police have not said whether the person or persons responsible for the shooting have ties to the school nor have they said anything to identify the deceased or wounded persons.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.