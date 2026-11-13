Texas voters gave Democrats control of the governorship and State House on November 3 and they have responded by introducing a bill that could force some Texans to hand over their guns within 24 hours.

Breitbart News reported that Democrats pre-filed a number of gun controls on Monday of this week. Those controls included an “assault weapons” ban, gun storage requirements, an increased minimum age for purchase and possession, and a red flag law.

KVUE points out that the red flag legislation could force Texans who find themselves the subject of a red flag order to hand over their guns within 24 hours.

Moreover, the order could be issued without a prior court hearing, which means the Texan would not find out his gun rights had been forfeited until police knock on his door.

Because Democrats control the governorship and Texas House of Representatives, it will be up to the Republican majority in the Texas Senate to block passage of these Second Amendment restrictions.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.