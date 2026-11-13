Washington, DC, has some of the most stringent gun controls in the country, but those did not prevent an emergency room doctor from going on a shooting spree Thursday, killing one person and wounding four others.

Breitbart News reported that the doctor was embroiled in a lawsuit against his Homeowners’ Association (HOA) over repairs and delays tied to black mold.

Police indicated the doctor allegedly used a handgun to shoot the five victims and that he had two other guns in his apartment, where he took his own life after shooting the innocents, NBC 4 noted.

Giffords, a gun control lobby stalwart, points out that Washington, DC, “has enacted some of the strongest gun violence prevention legislation in the nation.”

Those gun controls include universal background checks, a red flag law, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, gun registration requirements, gun storage laws, a ten-day waiting period on gun purchases, online safety training (required for gun owners), and a concealed carry permit requirement.

Despite all these controls, an emergency room doctor shot and killed one person and wounded four others Thursday morning in Washington, DC.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.