Kidnapping Suspect Rams Police Cars, Gets Shot Dead

A kidnapping suspect in a white cargo van rammed police vehicles at a roadblock Saturday night on New York City’s Belt Parkway and was fatally shot by NYPD officers.

The New York Post reported that the incident unfolded after police were “alerted to a possible abduction involving a small child screaming in the back of a cargo van with New Jersey license plates.” They found the van and attempted a traffic stop around 7:30 p.m. but the driver refused to pull over and sped off.

Some officers gave chase while others got in front of the van and set up a roadblock, which the driver of the van allegedly rammed into.

Police broke out windows in the van, tased the driver, but to no avail. They eventually shifted to lethal force and fatally shot him.

AM NY quoted NPYD assistant chief Charles Minch saying, “Uniformed officers approached the white van and gave the driver numerous verbal commands to exit the vehicle. The officers then broke the front passenger side window. The driver began to drive forward and backward, ramming both police and occupied civilian vehicles indiscriminately.”

No kidnapping victim was found in the van. However, a kidnapping victim was located elsewhere and it became evident she had been in the van against her will but managed to escape.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.