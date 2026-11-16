Blue Wave Results: Semiautomatic Rifle Ban to Be Introduced When Minnesota Legislative Session Begins

Incoming Minnesota House Speaker Zack Stephenson (DFL) indicated a ban on semiautomatic rifles and “high capacity” magazines will be introduced when the state’s legislative session starts.

CBS News quoted Stephenson saying, “…We can absolutely pass a gun violence prevention package that will take meaningful steps to address the problem.”

He made clear a ban on semiautomatic rifles and “high capacity” magazines will be part of the package, while also explaining that it will contain other controls as well: “This is why the package is important; it’s not just a ban on assault weapons or on high-capacity magazines. We need to take steps on mental health, we need to take steps on school safety, we need to hold the big technology companies accountable for the role they play.”

Republicans controlled the Minnesota House in 2025 and 2026 and were able to prevent bans on commonly-owned semiautomatic rifles. But Democrats will control the House, Senate, and Governorship, come January 2027, thanks to the November 2026 mid-term elections.

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Incoming Gov. Amy Klobuchar (D) has already pledged passage of the semiautomatic rifle ban.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.