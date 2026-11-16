Two security officers were shot shortly before noon Monday in the Bronx’s Co-op City and the shooting suspect later fatally shot himself.

NBC New York reported that the security officers “were doing a wellness check at a building when a suspect fired at them.” The suspected shooter, 56-year-old Terry Daniel, then barricaded himself inside an apartment.

He allegedly shot and killed himself thereafter.

The security officers’ wounds are not believed to be life-threatening.

The New York Times noted that Terry Daniel’s “criminal record includes arrests for rape, assault, witness tampering, and weapons possession.”

The grounds of Co-op City are “patrolled by armed security officers employed by the housing development who have the authority to arrest people under state law.”

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks New York the No. 4 state in the Union for gun control stringency.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.