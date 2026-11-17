A gun control pre-filed by Texas state Rep. Diego Bernal (D) would require the police to be alerted if a Texan buys “two or more rifles” on the same day or within the span of “five consecutive business days.”

The legislation is HB 1105 and it would require the gun dealer to contact the Department of Public Safety–i.e., the Highway Patrol–and local police as well. If the sales occurred outside a municipality, a sheriff is to be informed in lieu of local police.

HB 1105 is written to take effect on September 1, 2027, should it pass and become law.

Democrats captured the Texas governorship and House in midterm elections. Breitbart News reported that Democrats already prefiled a number of gun controls on November 9, including an “assault weapons” ban, gun storage requirements, an increased minimum age for purchase and possession, and a red flag law.

Moreover, Breitbart News pointed out that the red flag legislation could force Texans to hand over their guns within 24 hours if they find themselves to be the subject of a red flag order.

KVUE observed that a red flag order could be issued without a prior court hearing, which means the Texan would not find out his gun rights had been taken away until police knock on his door.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.