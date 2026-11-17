As SCOTUS declined a challenge to Maryland’s “sensitive places” law Monday, Justice Clarence Thomas released a statement in which he noted the Court should take up such a case in the future and protect “public carry.”

Breitbart News reported the Supreme Court’s rejection of the challenge to Maryland’s law. SCOTUS’s action means that the Fourth Circuit’s January 2026 decision upholding the law will now stand.

In his statement, Thomas said he agreed with SCOTUS’s decision because the particular challenge at hand was too broad.

He wrote, “Because each Maryland statute implicates a distinct historical tradition of firearm regulation, the breadth of the petitioners’ challenge would complicate our review.”

But he added, “In an appropriate and more narrowly focused case, however, we should consider the scope of States’ authority to ban firearms in ‘sensitive places.’”

Thomas went on to quote from Heller (2008) and Bruen (2022), noting:

The Second Amendment recognizes the people’s “inherent” right to keep and bear firearms, a right that admits of only historically grounded exceptions. … Before and after the founding, it was well understood that individuals enjoyed a natural right to keep and bear arms, which included the right to carry firearms in public spaces for self-defense. … The first generations after the founding recognized the breadth of the Second Amendment’s “guarante[e],” and “those who sought to carry firearms publicly and peaceably in antebellum America were generally free to do so.” … Thus, when a State seeks to restrict the right to bear arms—including by limiting the places in which a law-abiding citizen may carry his firearm—the State must root its law in the Second Amendment’s “historical understanding” by “demonstrat[ing] that the regulation is consistent with this Nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation.”

In addition to Maryland, Thomas observed that “sensitive places” restrictions exist in New Jersey, New York, and California, and he again pointed to Bruen and wrote:

These restrictions stand on questionable historical ground. And, their cumulative effect is to prohibit firearms wherever people gather for eating, drinking, recreation, amusement, and free speech—an affront to the right of “law-abiding citizens” to “carr[y] arms in public for” their “ordinary self-defense.”

He concluded, “In an appropriate case, this Court should consider whether particular sensitive-place laws are consistent with the right to public carry.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.