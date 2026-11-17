Sen. Mike Lee (R) used an X post to blast the gun control lobby’s silence on lenient sentences for violent criminals, claiming the “anti-Second Amendment progressives… aren’t really concerned with lowering murder rates.”

Lee was reacting to the silence he observed from the gun control lobby regarding the 19-year-old who was sentenced to probation after shooting a boy who was playing basketball at a Washington, DC recreation center.

FOX 5 DC reported that 19-year-old Darius Drew “pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and a firearm offense in connection with [the May 11, 2026] shooting” and prosecutors sought a five-year prison sentence, noting that he allegedly fired 20 rounds into the recreation center. But since Drew was “sentenced under the Youth Rehabilitation Act,” he was given probation instead of incarceration.

Lee posted to X: “The gun control lobby targets law-abiding Americans because they aren’t really concerned with lowering murder rates.”

He added, “Radical judges (and often DA’s) who frequently let violent criminals go seem to escape the ire of anti-Second Amendment progressives. Why?”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.