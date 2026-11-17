On Monday, the Supreme Court of the United States declined to hear a challenge to a Maryland law banning concealed carry in numerous “sensitive places” throughout the state.

The Associated Press noted that Maryland enacted a “sensitive places” law in October 2023. The law “generally [prohibits] a person from wearing, carrying or transporting a gun” at a healthcare facility or a school and “prohibits a person from carrying a firearm in a government or public infrastructure area, or a ‘special purpose area,’ which is defined as a place licensed to sell alcohol, cannabis, a stadium, museum, racetrack or casino.”

The “sensitive places” law was upheld by the United States Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in January 2026 and that ruling stands, now that SCOTUS rejected the challenge.

NBC News observed that SCOTUS’s rejection of the challenge “…sidestepped a chance to define what exactly is a ‘sensitive place,’ a term used in previous rulings to describe locations where guns could be banned.”

Justice Clarence Thomas voiced skepticism over whether Maryland’s law is consistent with the Second Amendment. However, he also believed this particular challenge was too broad in scope and that a narrower case would be more appropriate.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com