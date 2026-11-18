A Harvard study focused on “common use” claims for AR-15s and similar rifles found one in seven gun owners had an AR-15 in 2024.

The researchers introduced their findings by writing:

In June 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear challenges to state bans on military-style semiautomatic rifles, the class commonly called AR-15 platform rifles. Whether such rifles are in common use for lawful purposes is contested in those cases. The evidence invoked on both sides focuses in part on the number of these rifles produced or in circulation, yet any such count is consistent with either broad ownership or accumulation by relatively few owners.

They then presented their data, drawn from the 2024 National Firearms Survey. The data showed there were roughly 21 million privately owned AR-15s and similar rifles in 2024 and that approximately ten million Americans owned at least one of them.

This meant one in seven gun owners had an AR-15 or similar rifle at that time.

Moreover, 97.5 percent of those who owned AR-15s and similar rifles “also owned at least one handgun.”

The Harvard researchers admitted their findings presented a lower number of AR-15s and similar rifles in private hands than previous research by others had found.

They confessed that despite precautions, “nonresponse bias [remained] possible” in their survey.

RELATED: AWR Hawkins Busts Myths About AR-15 with Comparison to Lever Action Side by Side

To gain some perspective on how low the Harvard study’s numbers could be, recall that Breitbart News pointed to National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) estimates that there were nearly 20 million AR/AK-Style firearms in circulation in 2020, and that number grew to 24,446,000 in 2022.

On January 15, 2026, NSSF data indicated there were more than 32 million guns which Democrats label “assault weapons” in Americans’ hands.

On September 1, 2026, Breitbart News pointed to Georgetown University’s William English, whose research showed Americans owned approximately 60 million guns that fall into the Democrats’ category of “assault weapons.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.