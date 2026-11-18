Maryland students who were confronted by police on October 20, 2025, after an AI surveillance system in Baltimore’s Kenwood High School mistook a bag of Doritos for a gun, are now suing over civil rights violations.

Breitbart News reported the incident when it occurred, noting that superintendent Dr. Myriam Rogers defended Baltimore County’s AI detection system even after the misidentification of the bag of chips took place.

WMAR reported 16-year-old Taki Allen was waiting outside his school after football practice. While waiting, he ate a bag of Doritos then stuffed the empty bag into his pocket.

In about 20 minutes police arrived on scene in response to a warning sent by the school’s AI detection system.

Allen said, “Police showed up, like eight cop cars, and then they all came out with guns pointed at me talking about getting on the ground. I was putting my hands up like, ‘What’s going on?’ He told me to get on my knees and arrested me and put me in cuffs.”

Now, Allen and three others who were also handcuffed and searched are suing.

According to the New York Times, one of the four is still a student at the high school and “the three others are now in college.” The teenage plaintiffs “are suing Omnilert, an AI gun-detection technology company; Baltimore County and its police department; and Baltimore County Public Schools.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.