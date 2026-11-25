On Wednesday, gun-controlled UK’s Home Office announced a “licensing scheme for businesses and private individuals selling all types of knives, including cutlery,” according to The Guardian.

The knife controls are being pushed as way to move toward fulfillment of “the government’s pledge to halve knife crime within 10 years.”

The UK Home Office posted to X:

The Independent noted, “The proposed scheme would require every business and people selling knives or bladed articles to pay a fee for a license expected to run for three years.”

Policing and Crime Minister Sarah Jones commented on the knife controls, saying, “No family should have to suffer the devastating consequences of a dangerous weapon falling into the wrong hands.”

She added, “We’ve already strengthened the law around online knife sales, but we need to go further….If you make money selling knives, you should be responsible for making sure they are sold safely and lawfully.”

The knife controls are being presented as very broad, “that should cover the whole of the knife market.”

In the United States the National Association for Gun Rights responded to the knife control push, writing, “The UK disarmed its people. Now you need a license to sell a steak knife. It never stops at guns.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.