NARAL Pro-Abortion Group Screams for ‘Rocky Roe v. Wade’ Ice Cream

Abortion political advocacy group affiliate NARAL Pro-Choice Oregon has partnered with Portland ice cream vendor What’s the Scoop on a new ice cream flavor that celebrates the 1973 Supreme Court decision that created a right to abortion.

We've partnered with @WhatstheScoopdx by offering ice cream pints for sale for a limited time only, including a new custom flavor made exclusively for NARAL Pro-Choice Oregon: Rocky Roe v. Wade! Order yours now & help defend reproductive freedom! #SaveRoe https://t.co/BE3dybPYwr pic.twitter.com/50RNONYzZG — NARAL Pro-Choice OR (@prochoiceoregon) August 16, 2018

“We’ve partnered with @WhatstheScoopdx by offering ice cream pints for sale for a limited time only, including a new custom flavor made exclusively for NARAL Pro-Choice Oregon: Rocky Roe v. Wade!” NARAL announced on Twitter. “Order yours now & help defend reproductive freedom!”

The partnership comes as the abortion industry is fear-mongering that the confirmation of President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, would mean Roe v. Wade will be overturned.

Abortion rights fans can purchase Rocky Roe v. Wade for $9.50 a pint.

What’s the Scoop – with two locations in Portland – boasts that a “portion of our profits go back to the community.”

“We call this idea the ‘Virtuous Scoop,’ the ice cream vendor says. “The better the ice cream, the more we sell. The more we sell, the more we are able to give back to our community, and the more we give back, the stronger the community of suppliers and customers who support us.”

What’s the Scoop asserts when it partners with groups like NARAL, it is “creating a wonderful circle which makes the world a better place…one scoop at a time.”

Pro-life media LifeSiteNews notes, “’Rocky Roe v. Wade’ has received widespread condemnation among pro-life observers.”

“At least the ad doesn’t have a little girl taking a bite out of ice cream cone,” Dave Andrusko of National Right to Life News wrote.

Twitchy also captured some reactions to NARAL’s new ice cream flavor:

Pro-abortion ice cream. That’s where we are right now. https://t.co/0x4niStFfc — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) August 18, 2018

–Yes I'd like three scoops of ice cream

–What flavors?

–Strawberry, Vanilla, and Abortion https://t.co/shGhGK6wfW — woke space jeremy (@JeremyMcLellan) August 18, 2018