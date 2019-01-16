American Businessman Who Survived 9/11 Killed in Kenya Terror Attack

An American businessman who survived the terror attacks in New York City on September 11, 2001, was killed in a Tuesday terror attack in Kenya at a Nairobi hotel.

Jason Spindler, 40, who was the director of the business development firm I-DEV International in Nairobi, was killed along with at least 14 other people in in the attack carried out at an upscale hotel complex in Nairobi.

The State Department confirmed an American citizen had been among the casualties but did not reveal the man’s identity until Wednesday.

Spindler worked for Salomon Brothers as an analyst in New York City when the September 11 attacks took place. He managed to escape from Building 7, which was completely demolished after rubble from the North Tower collapsed on the building. The falling debris sparked fires which spread to the building’s lower floors.

Spindler’s brother, Jonathan, wrote a post on Facebook Tuesday confirming the death of his brother.

“Jason was a survivor of 9/11 and a fighter. I am sure he gave them hell. There are no words to describe how our family is feeling but I can say… Jason Spindler, you are and always will be an amazing son, brother and uncle,” Jonathan Spindler wrote. “Rest in peace – we will miss you dearly.”

Spindler’s friend, Chris Schroeder, also tweeted a tribute to his friend:

Jason Spindler was one of those rare men who was loved by pretty much anyone be touched in Kenya and around the world. Today he was killed in the terrible al shabab attack in Nairobi. He chose a life of hope and inclusion. I am grateful to have known and learned from him. pic.twitter.com/B4YnxB6bic — Chris Schroeder (@cmschroed) January 16, 2019

Al Shabaab, an Islamic terrorist group based out of Somalia, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Kenya’s president announced Wednesday that security forces took out the Islamic extremist gunmen who carried out the attack.

“All the terrorists have been eliminated,” President Uhuru Kenyatta said in a statement.