WATCH: Man Leaps onto Plane’s Wing as It Tries to Take Off

A man who climbed onto a plane’s wing as it was preparing to take off from an airport in Nigeria on Friday has been arrested, authorities said.
Guys this is an emmergency o. For 30 minutes we have been stuck at the runway at MMIA by an unidentified man who ran to the aircraft with a bag. Security has not showed up and everyone is panicking. I have so many questions to ask but right now I can't even breathe. Pls share this to all relevant authorities. Dear Nigeria!!!!! Update: He has finally been apprehended and we've all disembarked from the flight. FAAN authorities showed up 23minutes into the scene but were scared to approach him. Security eventually shows up after 37mins. ______ How it happened!! So our flight was taxing on the runway and about taking off when this man shows up running towards the moving aircraft from the bush. The pilot and a few passengers spotted him running towards the aircraft and the pilot immediately slowed down and quickly put off the engine. The guy approaches the plane with gloves and starts walking around and under the aircraft holding a bag which he dropped inside the engine. Thanks to the Pilot of the Azman Airline for quickly observing and taking swift action.. I still have a million and one questions to ask cos anything could have gone wrong! Nigeria will work perfectly someday. This I know. 🇳🇳🇳
An Instagram video of the incident filmed by one of the passengers showed the unidentified man crawling on the plane’s wing at Nigeria’s international airport in Lagos while the passengers inside frantically looked to the flee the aircraft.
The unidentified man walked toward the aircraft on the runway when the pilot spotted him, prompting the pilot to slow down and turn off his engine while the man continued to wander about the aircraft, the airline Azman Air told CNN in a statement.
The man then allegedly tried to jump onto a wing of the plane where he could access the cabin, at which the pilot radioed everyone on the tarmac to report the intruder, according to the airline.
Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria spokeswoman Henrietta Yakubu told the Daily Mail that the plane taxied back to its terminal, where it was thoroughly inspected before departing for its destination at Port Harcourt.
The Friday incident took place in the domestic terminal at Murtala Muhammed International airport in Lagos. Nigeria’s airport authority said in a statement that the man is in custody and is being questioned.
