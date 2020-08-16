VIDEO: Moroccan Fisherman Finds NC Girl’s Message in a Bottle

A North Carolina girl’s message in a bottle recently made it into the hands of someone over 4,000 miles away in Morocco.

“Vivian Byerly, then a third grader in Susan Ferguson’s Greensboro Day School class, wrote the message in April 2019 as part of a class assignment,” according to UPI.

She and her classmates wrote their own notes and included their teacher’s email and the school’s address, then placed them in bottles that were thrown into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Morehead City in May last year.

“I just thought it was interesting, but I didn’t think much would come out of it or that the bottles would just wash back up onto the North Carolina shore or kind of near us,” said Vivian’s mom, Faera.