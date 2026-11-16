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Congo Ebola Outbreak Still Surging out of Control 6 Months On

A healthcare worker takes samples from a patient suffering from Ebola virus disease at the
Benediction MURHABAZI / AFP via Getty
Simon Kent

The deadly Ebola outbreak laying siege to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and parts of nearby Uganda is still surging out of control ​six months after it was declared, with impacted African nations also battling fatal attacks ‌on health workers, unpaid staff and a lack of resources.

Cases were also reported in Kenya and Nigeria in October 2026 as the World Health Organization (WHO) continues to work on a vaccine.

“We are all in agreement today to say that this outbreak is still serious, and is still not ​under control,” Jean Kaseya, director-general of the Africa CDC, told Reuters ​in an interview.

The outbreak was first announced on May 15 before quickly spreading even as restrictions were hastily introduced, ⁠ as Breitbart News reported.

Since then over 11,200 infections and 5,500 deaths have been reported, according to ​government data cited by Reuters.

Over 80 percent of new cases emerge outside contact lists and over ​65 percent of deaths occur in the community outside health centers, Kaseya said.

Ebola is most contagious during the late stages of the disease.

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) was declared in the country on May 15 after 246 suspected cases and 65 deaths were reported in Ituri province in eastern DRC. (Yasin Demirci/Anadolu via Getty Images)

“If we don’t stop this outbreak ​now, it would be the worst Ebola outbreak that the world will ​have,” he continued.

Since May 2026, four cases of Ebola disease linked to the outbreak in DRC have been medically evacuated or imported to the European Union/European Economic Area (EU/EEA).

Three patients were medically evacuated for specialised care, two to Germany and one to the Netherlands. A fourth case was reported in France in July.

Reuters cited some statistics related to the outbreak,  noting it is “[…] driven by the rare Bundibugyo species of the virus, is ‌the ⁠second-largest on record after a West African Ebola outbreak in 2014-16, which infected over 28,600 people and over killed more than 11,000.”

Children account for more than a quarter of confirmed cases and one third of deaths.

Ebola is highly contagious and can be contracted via bodily fluids such as vomit, blood or semen. The disease it causes is rare, but severe and often fatal, AP notes.

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com

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