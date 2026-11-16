Congo Ebola Outbreak Still Surging out of Control 6 Months On

The deadly Ebola outbreak laying siege to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and parts of nearby Uganda is still surging out of control ​six months after it was declared, with impacted African nations also battling fatal attacks ‌on health workers, unpaid staff and a lack of resources.

Cases were also reported in Kenya and Nigeria in October 2026 as the World Health Organization (WHO) continues to work on a vaccine.

“We are all in agreement today to say that this outbreak is still serious, and is still not ​under control,” Jean Kaseya, director-general of the Africa CDC, told Reuters ​in an interview.