AMERICAN SOUNDTRACK: Hit Songwriters Billy Montana and David Tolliver’s Small Town Anthem ‘Sounds Like America’ Captures Her Character for the 250th

It’s impossible to celebrate America’s 250th birthday without acknowledging the importance of the arts, culture and storytelling. As part of Breitbart’s special ongoing coverage for the 250, we reached out to some of Nashville’s most talented songwriters and artists and asked them to write original songs that reflect how they feel about America. The acoustic performances you will see mark the first time these songs have been heard by anyone and the first time they have been performed by their respective writers-artists. We are proud to present our readers with what we are calling American Soundtrack.
Several months ago, we were so moved by a song that we featured it on Breitbart News: When the Kingdom Comes by Lee Brice. Brice talked to us in an exclusive interview about the writing process, but more specifically he talked to us about one of the co-writers, Billy Montana. “A faith mentor and a poet,” that’s how Brice described him. In fact, that’s pretty much how so many in Nashville would characterize the New York native, who in 1989, moved to Nashville to focus on songwriting. That focus turned into five #1 singles including Garth Brooks’ More than a Memory, Lee Brice’s Hard to Love and Memory I Don’t Mess With, Sara Evan’s Suds in a Bucket, and Jo Dee Messina’s Bring on the Rain…and what’s more, Montana’s songs have been recorded by the likes of Jason Aldean, Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, Emmylou Harris, Lee Ann Womack, Kenny Rogers, Sister Hazel and so many others.
For Breitbart’s American Soundtrack, Montana teamed up with another amazing songwriter, David Tolliver, who is also a crazy talented singer and half of the country-rock duo Halfway to Hazard which was nominated for “Duo of the Year” by the Academy of Country Music, earning them touring slots with Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Jason Aldean. As a writer, Tolliver’s songs have been recorded by Tim McGraw, Chris Young, Brantley Gilbert, Jerrod Niemann, Wynonna Judd, and Edwin McCain. That latter joined Tolliver and Lee Brice on the recent release Miyagi, an epic musical tribute to a truly American story: The Karate Kid. We highly recommend you give it a listen.
Speaking of American stories, Montana described how he and Tolliver developed their original song Sounds Like America to honor America’s 250th. Montana, who lives in Nolensville Tennessee drew inspiration from the whole community getting together annually to celebrate July 4th in typical small town America fashion: “with this song, we kind of wanted to do that double entendre thing on the sounds of America, but also ‘man, that sounds like America.’”
From the very first bar, with Montana blasting away at the harmonica while strumming his guitar, the listener can hear and feel small town America and all HER character.
There is no question that Sounds like America does just that…it sounds like America.
FOLLOW BILLY MONTANA ON INSTAGRAM
FOLLOW DAVID TOLLIVER ON INSTAGRAM
Sounds Like America
Written by Billy Montana, David Tolliver
Performed by Billy Montana
Blanket on the ground
Hot summer night
Whole town around
4th of July
Reds and whites and blues explode in the sky
High school band lights up a song
We all know the words so we all sing along
God shed his grace on thee
The Truth Marches on
Sounds like America
Sounds like the way it’s supposed to be
Sounds like America
Sounds like America to Me
It’s doing what’s right
It’s lending a hand
It’s taking a stranger and making a friend
This land is my land and it’s your land
Sounds like America
Sounds like the way it’s supposed to be
Sounds like America
Sounds like America to Me
The highway roar of 18 wheels
A church bell ‘cross a green corn field
Deserts and canyons Glass and Steel
The eagle flies and always will
Sounds like America
Sounds like the way it’s supposed to be
Sounds like America
Sounds like America to Me
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