Men Took Home Every Prize in Dubai’s ‘Gender Balance Awards’

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashed al-Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, speaks during the launching of new initiative 'Dubai Cares', in Dubai, 19 September 2007. The initiative aims to collect funds to educate one million children in under developed countries. AFP PHOTO/KARIM SAHIB MORE PICTURES …
KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty

The government of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) held its yearly gender balance awards on Sunday, awarding every single prize to a man.

Dubai’s government honored three winners in its Gender Balance Index 2018 awards, giving out prizes for the best gender balance “personality,” the top government department supporting initiatives to put men and women on equal footing, and an award for promoting gender equality in the workplace.

But when the city’s press office tweeted out a picture of the award winners following Sunday’s awards presentation, all the recipients of the awards were men.

Dubai’s leader, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum (pictured, top), reportedly recognized one woman, Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, while at the ceremony.

She was applauded for executing “exceptional projects that helped achieve the nation’s goals of gender balance,” according to the press release. But the woman did not win an official award.

The woman also happens to be part of the royal family and is married to Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

Dubai leader’s called the award ceremony “a great effort” to create an environment that promotes gender equality, as he tweeted a picture of the all-male reward recipients on his personal account:

The UN Human Development Reports on worldwide Gender Development Index (GDI) found that the United Arab Emirates surpasses its fellow Middle Eastern countries in terms of achieving gender balance.

The United Arab Emirates’ ranks 34 on the list, attaining a GDI of 0.97, while neighboring Saudi Arabia ranked several slots below at 39 with a GDI of 0.88.

But Twitter users around the world were not convinced, with many around the world pointing out the hypocrisy of a government bestowing gender equality awards only to men:

.