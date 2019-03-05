Turkey Reopens Main Southern Border with Syria After Eight-Year Closure

Turkish authorities have reopened their southeastern border with Syria on Tuesday for the first time in eight years, as the country’s civil war appears to be drawing to a close.

Turkish vehicles are now allowed to cross the Öncüpınar border gate in the province of Kilis as long as they can provide the required documents to customs officials. According to Anadolu Agency, over 50 trucks crossed into Syria through the gate on Tuesday afternoon.

The border was closed back in 2011 when the Syrian Civil War broke out, meaning truck drivers had to stop at the border gate and transfer their goods onto Syrian vehicles.

“When I used the Çobanbey customs gate in southeastern Turkey, it took four hours to reach Syria’s Azaz province, but now it takes only 15 minutes via Öncüpınar,” truck driver Serdar Tohumcu told Hurriyet.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s trade minister, Ruhsar Pekcan, also confirmed that the country would soon open its border with northern Syria’s Afrin region. The crossing is known as the “Olive Branch,” named after Turkey’s military operation in Syria last year.

“Our Olive Branch border gate is ready,” he said on Tuesday. “God willing, it will become operational next week.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.