Chinese state media, which regularly touts Chinese cultural supremacy, claimed Thursday Communist Party chief Xi Jinping will bring “important Chinese wisdom” to the upcoming G20 summit.

Xi will join leaders from 20 other nations at the summit on Friday, including President Donald Trump, with whom he is expected to hold talks over the ongoing trade dispute between the two nations.

China’s People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the Communist Party, declared Thursday that, at last year’s event, Xi “offered practical and feasible solutions to cope with global challenges, contributing important Chinese wisdom to global economic growth and injecting strong confidence to the win-win cooperation among countries.”

“His efforts fully demonstrated the spirit of cooperation and openness of China as a responsible major country,” the paper continues. “President Xi is considered as an important and distinguished guest by the Japanese who believe that his attendance indicates China’s support for the G20 Osaka Summit and Japan.”

On the question of possible trade negotiations with the United States, the Daily warns that “differences of opinions should always be properly handled through consultations, especially in the present case when certain countries are escalating trade and economic tensions.”

The state news outlet Xinhua is also attempting to play up Xi’s perceived wisdom and leadership by publishing a piece of “Quotable quotes of Xi at previous G20 summits.” Xinhua and other similar government outlets often print similar piece as part of China’s elaborate propaganda campaign, which aims to portray him as a wise and powerful leader whose personality can only be matched in recent Chinese history by the late dictator Mao Zedong.

“On the eve of the upcoming G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, a review of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s remarks at previous G20 summits will facilitate a better understanding of Chinese solutions to challenges facing the world,” reads the piece from Xinhua.

“In mankind’s relentless quest for development and progress, the trend toward openness and integration among countries is unstoppable despite ups and downs in the global economy,” it quotes Xi as saying during last year’s summit in Buenos Aires. “In this process, countries are increasingly becoming a community with shared interests, shared responsibilities and a shared future.”

The Global Times is also preparing for the summit by sending out a message to Canada about the supposed “futility” of attempts to support Washington’s position in trade talks. Citing Chinese “experts” and “analysts,” (another term for Communist Party officials,) the Times warns that “bilateral ties could further worsen unless Canadian officials stop their wrongful and provocative words and deeds.”

“As tensions between China and Canada continue to spike, more signs suggest that the deteriorating relations are hindering trade activities and official and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries,” the piece reads, adding that Canada’s recent crackdown on Chinese technology firm Huawei meant Ottawa had “single-handedly jeopardized what had been a flourishing relationship just a year ago.”

