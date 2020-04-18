Hong Kong: Ousted Pro-Democracy Lawmaker Stabbed

An assailant attacked Leung with a sharp object, causing a gash by his waist, a Hong Kong police spokesman confirmed. Leung was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and later discharged. A post on Leung’s Facebook account stated he was stabbed with the bit of a pneumatic drill.

“I was doing an interview with a member of the foreign press, when I felt I was stabbed from behind and felt pain,” Leung said. “I saw [the assailant] holding a metal object, and he was shouting abuse at me, saying I was ‘creating trouble.’”