Malaysian coast guard chief Zubil Mat Som told Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Monday that two Vietnamese fishing boats entered Malaysian waters roughly 80 nautical miles from the small fishing port of Tok Bali, off the northeastern Malaysian state of Kelantan, late Sunday night.

“The coastguard crew had earlier fired warning shots in the air but after [the two Vietnamese fishing boats] rammed and threw a bottle of petrol [at the Malaysian coast guard vessel], my men had no choice but to open fire in self-defense,” he said.

According to Zubil, the Vietnamese crew threw a petrol bomb and a tire at the coast guard vessel to try to set fire to the boat, which was damaged by the “aggressive ramming.”