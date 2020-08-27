Xi Jinping: China Wants to Work with U.S. ‘States, Local Councils’

“Beijing used to have cozy relationships with Wall Street firms and American businesses with large operations in China, but that goodwill has thinned considerably in recent years. Among U.S. states, China has traditionally had close economic ties with the west coast – California, Oregon, and Washington – while its purchases of American agriculture products as part of the phase one trade deal have also boosted interactions with Midwest farm states,” the South China Morning Post (SCMP) wrote on Tuesday.

In January, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a “phase one” trade deal with China pausing “a damaging trade war — involving retaliatory tariffs being slapped on billions of dollars worth of goods — between the world’s top two economies that started in 2018,” according to CNBC.

A key feature of the phase one trade deal was China’s commitment to buy at least $200 billion more from America over two years, compared to 2017 purchases. However, recent data compiled by the Peterson Institute for International Economics shows that “[i]n the first half of 2020, China bought less than a quarter of the targeted full-year amount of U.S. goods agreed under the deal.”