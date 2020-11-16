China’s Huawei Looks for ‘Reset’ Boost Under Biden White House

Huawei said Monday it hopes any ascension of Joe Biden to the White House will lead to a reset in China’s relations with the U.S. and new beginnings for the telecom giant.

The revelation comes just days after the Communist dictatorship itself welcomed Biden with open arms, swooning at the prospect of “old friend” Biden getting across the finish line.

Paul Scanlan, chief technology officer at Huawei Carrier Business Group, told CNBC in an interview when there “is a change in government, there is always the opportunity to reset relationships.”

The Trump administration announced sanctions against the company in August that isolated it from some technology it sourced from the United States, as Breitbart News reported.

Those impositions caused a shortage of computer chips for the company, hurting the growth of its smartphone business.

The move followed the United Kingdom’s earlier ban on Huawei equipment from its 5G networks and phase out of all current Huawei equipment by the end of 2027.

“Huawei is an enormous threat to our national security," @newtgingrich told Breitbart News. “We have to find a strategy to defeat them. I was tweeting about the gap in our big telecoms’ inability to compete." https://t.co/Whs3OIiD5W — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 25, 2020

The U.K.’s decision marked a major victory for the Trump administration’s campaign to persuade U.S. allies not to allow Huawei and other Chinese telecommunication companies to build their 5G networks.

Now the company sees a way to return under a Joe Biden administration which will be more attuned to appeasment than confrontation, especially when it comes to Chinese business interests.

“Of, course under the previous administration, we had a lot of challenges,” Scanlan said in apparent reference to the Trump White House.

Huawei has been “working through those challenges” with customers and suppliers, assured Scanlan, who spoke to CNBC as part of the annual East Tech West conference.

Huawei remains “optimistic” the two sides can resolve their differences, he said, before revealing “We would welcome more dialogue,” because “with dialogue comes understanding, then comes trust, and then people can do business together.”

A group of Conservative party grandees will seek to pass legislation to make Huawei involvement in British telecoms networks illegal, over fears the Chinese may use the equipment to spy on the United Kingdom. https://t.co/tWAzhbRwVt — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 7, 2020

Scanlan underlined if a government had doubts about its wares and ″wants to inspect the products, then we show the products, we show everything that’s inside the products.”

“They can bring their experts to us or us to them, and we can sit down and demonstrate that the product is trustworthy,” he said. “We do that across the world.”

Huawei, founded in 1987 by a former military engineer, has long been accused of helping facilitate Chinese spying. Beijing officials accuse Washington of using national security as an excuse to stop a competitor to U.S. tech industries.