India Tells ‘Unfortunate’ Celebrities: Stay Out of Farmer Protests

India’s foreign ministry on Wednesday denounced “vested interest groups” for attempting to impose their agenda on farmers’ protests in New Delhi after Western celebrities commented on the demonstrations via social media this week.

“It is unfortunate to see vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda on these protests, and derail them,” India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement released February 3.

“Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible,” the Indian foreign ministry added.

“Among those who had expressed solidarity with the farmers on Twitter were pop star Rihanna, environmental activist Greta Thunberg and also U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris’ lawyer niece Meena Harris,” the Times of India reported on Wednesday.