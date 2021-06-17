Thai health officials on Wednesday urged people in Thailand to abstain from sexual intercourse, claiming this would help reduce transmission of the Chinese coronavirus, local news outlet Coconuts Bangkok reported on Thursday.

“[H]aving sex with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 [Chinese coronavirus] or is awaiting a test result could pose health risks and contribute to the spread of COVID-19 [Chinese coronavirus] infections,” Peerayuth Sanukul, the director of Thailand’s Reproductive Health Office, told reporters on June 16.

“He went on to urge everyone to refrain from doing the deed until they can be assured their sex partner is COVID-free,” according to Coconuts Bangkok.

“Peerayuth also urged people to not engage in [sexual] intercourse with strangers in order to reduce the risk of getting infected [with the Chinese coronavirus],” the news site added.

“There is currently no evidence that the COVID-19 [Chinese corona]virus is transmitted through semen or vaginal fluids, but the virus has been detected in the semen of people who have or are recovering from the virus. Further research is needed to determine if the COVID-19 virus could be transmitted sexually,” the U.S.-based Mayo Clinic, a non-profit academic medical center, wrote in a statement published by its official website on May 18.

“Evidence of the COVID-19 [Chinese corona]virus has not been found in the vaginal fluids of patients diagnosed with COVID-19,” the U.S. National Coalition of STD [Sexually Transmitted Disease] Directors and NASTAD wrote in a report published in August 2020. NASTAD is “a leading non-partisan non-profit association that represents public health officials who administer HIV and hepatitis programs in the U.S.,” according to its website.

“Parts (nucleic acid) of the COVID-19 [Chinese corona]virus have been found in the semen and feces of some patients diagnosed with the COVID-19 [Chinese corona]virus. However, it is not known if the virus found in semen and feces is capable of causing infection,” the report, which was published by the official website of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), stated.

“To date, there have been no reports of the virus spreading from the semen and feces of an infected person to another person,” the report’s authors noted.

Despite the lack of evidence demonstrating that the Chinese coronavirus may be transmitted through sexual intercourse, the Mayo Clinic suggested in May that sexually active people “unvaccinated” against the virus adhere to a lengthy list of “precautions” during sex.

“Avoid kissing” and “wear a mask during sexual activity,” the medical institution wrote.

“If you haven’t had a COVID-19 [Chinese coronavirus] vaccine, the safest type of sexual activity during the COVID-19 [Chinese coronavirus] pandemic is masturbation,” the Mayo Clinic further claimed. “Be sure to wash your hands and any sex toys used, both before and after masturbating. You might also consider engaging in sexual activity with partners via text, photos or videos, ideally using an encrypted platform to provide privacy protection.”

“Beyond sex, there are other ways to create or maintain intimacy with a partner at a distance. Go on virtual dates together, share music you enjoy, write letters to one another or dress up for each other. Be creative,” the medical research institute suggested.