Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Kabul Bombings

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for Thursday’s bombings in Kabul on Thursday afternoon, using its official “news agency,” Amaq.

BREAKING: #ISIS has claimed today's bombings at #Kabul_Airport in an 'Amaq report, stating that its fighters killed and wounded approx 160. The report for the attack comes with a picture of the suicide bomber. pic.twitter.com/mBJX4pPsrW — Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) August 26, 2021

ISIS claimed the attacks killed and wounded at least 160 people. The count from U.S. officials as of Thursday afternoon was 60 dead, including 11 U.S. Marines and a Navy medic, plus at least 150 wounded.

Amaq said the “martyrdom operation near Kabul airport” was carried out by an ISIS jihadi named Abdul Rahman al-Logari.

According to the Islamic State news agency, al-Logari was “able to reach a distance of no less than five meters from the American forces, who were supervising the procedures for collecting documents from hundreds of translators and contractors in preparation for their evacuation from the country” before detonating himself.

Amaq taunted the suicide bomber “managed to penetrate all the security measures imposed by the American forces and the Taliban militia in the capital Kabul.”

Amaq said the Taliban was involved in a “partnership” with the American military to help U.S. “spies” escape from Afghanistan.

According to the UK Independent on Thursday, ISIS members are using the encrypted messaging platform Telegram to pass around the above photo of the “martyr” posing with his gun and suicide vest in front of the ISIS flag.