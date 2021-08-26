Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Kabul Bombings

TOPSHOT - A member of the Iraqi forces walks past a mural bearing the logo of the Islamic State (IS) group in a tunnel that was reportedly used as a training centre by the jihadists, on March 1, 2017, in the village of Albu Sayf, on the southern outskirts of …
AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP/Getty Images
John Hayward

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for Thursday’s bombings in Kabul on Thursday afternoon, using its official “news agency,” Amaq.

ISIS claimed the attacks killed and wounded at least 160 people. The count from U.S. officials as of Thursday afternoon was 60 dead, including 11 U.S. Marines and a Navy medic, plus at least 150 wounded.

Amaq said the “martyrdom operation near Kabul airport” was carried out by an ISIS jihadi named Abdul Rahman al-Logari. 

According to the Islamic State news agency, al-Logari was “able to reach a distance of no less than five meters from the American forces, who were supervising the procedures for collecting documents from hundreds of translators and contractors in preparation for their evacuation from the country” before detonating himself.

A U.S. soldier holds a sign indicating a gate is closed as hundreds of people gather some holding documents, near an evacuation control checkpoint on the perimeter of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Western nations warned Thursday of a possible attack on Kabulâ€™s airport, where thousands have flocked as they try to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan in the waning days of a massive airlift. Britain said an attack could come within hours. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)

A U.S. soldier holds a sign indicating a gate is closed as hundreds of people gather some holding documents, near an evacuation control checkpoint on the perimeter of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 26, 2021. Western nations warned Thursday of a possible attack on Kabul’s airport, where thousands have flocked as they try to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan in the waning days of a massive airlift. Britain said an attack could come within hours. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)

Amaq taunted the suicide bomber “managed to penetrate all the security measures imposed by the American forces and the Taliban militia in the capital Kabul.”

Amaq said the Taliban was involved in a “partnership” with the American military to help U.S. “spies” escape from Afghanistan.

According to the UK Independent on Thursday, ISIS members are using the encrypted messaging platform Telegram to pass around the above photo of the “martyr” posing with his gun and suicide vest in front of the ISIS flag.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.