Reports: Rocket Attack and Explosion Shakes Kabul

The Kabul skyline is seen on February 16, 2011, on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. The Prophet Mohammed was born in the Saudi Arabian city of Mecca on the 12th day of Rabi-ul-Awwal 571 A.D. AFP PHOTO / DMITRY KOSTYUKOV (Photo by DMITRY KOSTYUKOV and - / AFP) (Photo …
DMITRY KOSTYUKOV/AFP via Getty
Simon Kent

Several news sources Sunday reported a rocket attack and subsequent explosion hitting a building near Kabul’s main international airport.

The strike came just hours after U.S. officials warned of the possibility of an attack, as Breitbart News reported.

Reports soon emerged that the strike came via the U.S. and was targeting terrorists moving through the city:

Local source ToloNews was the first to report the incident:

This was quickly followed by other mainstream media outlets:

The Associated Press Afghan reported a local police chief confirming the incident, adding the rocket hit a neighborhood northwest of Kabul international airport amid the continued U.S. evacuation.

A source at the Afghan Ministry of Health separately told the BBC the blast was near the airport, while two witnesses told Reuters a house north of the airport – which is effectively under Taliban control – was struck by a rocket.

So far one child has been reported killed.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack.

This story is developing. More to come…

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.