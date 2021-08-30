The Pentagon on Monday announced the completion of the evacuation mission in Afghanistan, the end of the U.S. military presence after nearly 20 years.

Central Command Commander Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie announced in a briefing on Monday that the last U.S. military aircraft has departed from the Hamid Karzai International Airport, where the evacuation was being staged.

“I’m here to announce the completion of our withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the end of the military mission to evacuate American citizens, third-country nationals, and vulnerable Afghans,” he said.

“The last C-17 lifted off from Hamid Karzai International Airport on August 30 this afternoon at 3:29 p.m. East Coast time and the last manned aircraft is now clearing the airspace above Afghanistan,” he added.

The evacuation was due to end August 31 local time.

McKenzie called the evacuation a “monumental accomplishment.”

The mission did not conclude without a tragedy, however. Thirteen U.S. service members were killed on Thursday after an ISIS suicide bomber got to the airport gate and blew himself up. At least 18 more were wounded.

