*** Warning – Graphic images ***

Two Afghan journalists suffered a severe beating and were detained by the Taliban for covering a protest in Kabul, according to Agence-France Presse (AFP).

The two were collected at a demonstration Wednesday and transported to a police station in the capital and later claimed they were punched, beaten with batons, electrical cables, and whips, once they were accused of organizing the rally.

“One of the Taliban put his foot on my head, crushed my face against the concrete. They kicked me in the head… I thought they were going to kill me,” photographer Nematullah Naqdi said during an interview with the outlet.

Wednesday evening, the Taliban reportedly said demonstrations were illegal unless the group got permission from the justice ministry.

Naqdi and reporter Taqi Daryabi, who both work for Etilaat Roz (Information Daily) were assigned to cover the protest outside a police station by women demanding the right to go to work and obtain an education.

According to Naqdi, he was accosted by a Taliban member when he began snapping photos.

“They told me ‘You cannot film’,” he recalled, adding, “They arrested all those who were filming and took their phones.” The Taliban reportedly tried to take his camera but he was able to hand it to a person in the crowd.