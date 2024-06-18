Thailand Becomes First Southeast Asian Country to Legalize Gay Marriage

Thailand is now the first country in Southeast Asia to legalize same-sex marriage, and weddings are expected to begin taking place in October.
“The new legislation will now go to King Maha Vajiralongkorn for royal assent and come into force 120 days after publication in the official Royal Gazette,” the article said. Thailand is the third Asian country, along with Taiwan and Nepal, where same-sex couples are allowed to wed.
During a recent Bangkok Pride Parade, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin told the crowd at the event, “Government and public sectors will work together to legalize same-sex marriage successfully, as well as gender recognition and sex work.”
It is important to note that so-called “sex work,” more commonly known as prostitution, is officially illegal in Thailand, Breitbart News reported in June 2021.
“Proven violations are punishable by up to two years in prison or a THB 40,000 fine (about $1,246),” the outlet said.
To read more about the additional harms legalizing prostitution would create, please click here.
According to the recent France 24 article, the updated legislation changes references to the two distinct sexes into gender neutral terms. In addition, it offers same-sex couples the same rights as heterosexual couples regarding adoption and inheritance.
However, the outlet also said the majority of people in the country are Buddhist and that group holds to traditional and conservative values.
Video footage from March shows the moment Thai lawmakers approved the bill to legalize gay marriage. The officials were seen bowing and waving small rainbow flags:
During an LGBTQ event in December in Bangkok, a human rights activist told AFP, “I’m overjoyed that our dream is about to become a reality.”
“I hope that when the marriage equality bills are debated in parliament, the people’s draft will also be approved. I’m hoping that all the bills pass. After 20 years of fighting for equal marriage, I hope our dream comes true soon,” the activist stated.
