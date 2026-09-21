China Confirms Xi Jinping to Visit U.S. on Wednesday

The Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed on Monday morning that genocidal dictator Xi Jinping will be traveling to the United States on Wednesday for meetings with President Donald Trump and other senior American officials.

President Trump invited Xi to America in May during his own visit to Beijing that month, seeking to stabilize the bilateral relationship as the United States contends with a host of unethical behaviors from China, including intellectual property theft, transnational repression, predatory lending to poor states, and the promotion of communism. International observers expected much of the conversation between Xi and Trump this week to focus on economic cooperation, including potential agreements on rare-earth minerals, and artificial intelligence and advanced technology.

The state-run Xinhua News Agency confirmed on Monday that Xi is expected in the United states from Wednesday to Friday, adding Xi is expected to share with Trump “an in-depth exchange of views on major issues concerning China-U.S. relations and world peace and development.” Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters during his regular briefing on Monday that the Communist Party considers in-person exchanges with heads of state critical to its diplomatic efforts, but did not offer any details on what to expect from the conversations this week.

“Head-of-state diplomacy plays an irreplaceable role in providing strategic guidance to China-U.S. relations,” Guo said, according to a Foreign Ministry translation of his statements. “The exchange of visits by the two presidents within the span of half a year will mark a milestone of historic significance.”

“China will work with the United States to enrich the dimensions of the China-U.S. constructive relationship of strategic stability, strengthen dialogue and cooperation, and properly manage differences, so as to deliver greater benefits to our two peoples and further contribute to world peace, stability and prosperity,” he promised.

The Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post observed in its coverage that Xi has not participated in a formal state visit to Washington since 2015, though he did visit California in 2023 for a four-hour meeting with then-President Joe Biden. A state visit consists of a formal state dinner and several engagements with the U.S. president that elevate its status.

These meetings, the newspaper predicted, will include conversations on “technology and other areas of friction, with artificial intelligence (AI) likely to be among the top issues on the agenda.” The importance of AI and technology will be front and center at the state dinner, where a host of celebrities such as China-friendly social media mogul Elon Musk, Apple CEO Time Cook, and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos are expected on the guest list.

The Morning Post reported that, seeking to match the star power of those meetings, the Chinese government is considering adding to Xi’s entourage several technology CEOs, such as the heads of the Chinese companies BYD and Xiaomi. BYD has become the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) producer due to its inexpensive offerings, which have crushed competitors such as Tesla, and its products are banned in America. Xiaomi is not formally banned, unlike the communications giant Huawei, but has no formal business in America at press time.

China’s position on the world stage has eroded somewhat in the past year, leaving Xi in a weaker position to negotiate with Trump. The emphasis on trade and technology omits that Chinese efforts to be relevant in the world’s most pressing geopolitical crises have almost entirely failed. China’s support for Iran and its terrorist proxy Hamas have resulted in Beijing being almost entirely sidelined from Middle Eastern affairs. Attempts to broker peace between Ukraine and Russia have failed as the Ukrainian government repeatedly condemns China for its alliance with Moscow. The Chinese-led, anti-American BRICS bloc has been weakened by both conflicts, holding what resulted in a high-level summit in mid-September with limited impact. Xi’s own participation, in which he touted China’s status as an AI power, was largely overshadowed by unsubstantiated rumors that he had experienced a stroke and almost died.

President Trump is expected to personally greet Xi when he arrives in Washington, DC. While Xi did not greet Air Force One in Beijing in May, the Chinese government organized a massive, city-wide spectacle to welcome Trump, replete with throngs of hundreds of children waving flags enthusiastically. Trump’s movement through Beijing was treated like a parade, witnessed by large numbers of communist subjects likely forced to participate, as is common in communist states.

Trump and Xi were effusive in their compliments to each other’s countries during May’s state dinner. Trump noted in his remarks, in which he invited Xi to Washington, that the two countries had hundreds of years of friendly relations before anti-American communist ideology consumed China. Xi, in turn, celebrated the 250th birthday of the United States and claimed that the success of his political project was not at odds with American prosperity.

“The people of China and the United States are both great peoples. Achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and making America great again can go hand in hand,” Xi said. “We can help each other succeed and advance the well-being of the whole world.”

Xi is not expected to attend this week’s U.N. General Assembly in New York. The Chinese dictator does not usually attend the event, although it is intended to give heads of state an opportunity to address the world. Trump is expected to speak on Tuesday and fulfill his obligations there before Xi arrives.

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