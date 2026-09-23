Watch Live: Donald Trump Greets Chinese President Xi Jinping

President Donald Trump greets Chinese President Xi Jinping at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Wednesday, September 23.

Trump visited China earlier this year in May and invited the Chinese leader to travel to America at the time:

Trump and Xi were effusive in their compliments to each other’s countries during May’s state dinner. Trump noted in his remarks, in which he invited Xi to Washington, that the two countries had hundreds of years of friendly relations before anti-American communist ideology consumed China. Xi, in turn, celebrated the 250th birthday of the United States and claimed that the success of his political project was not at odds with American prosperity.

“The people of China and the United States are both great peoples. Achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and making America great again can go hand in hand,” Xi said. “We can help each other succeed and advance the well-being of the whole world.”