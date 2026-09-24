Watch Live: Donald Trump and Xi Jinping Speak at State Dinner

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping speak at a state dinner at the White House on Thursday, September 24.
The Chinese leader arrived in the U.S. Wednesday and was met by Trump after the president visited China earlier this year.
Earlier Thursday, anti-communist protesters demonstrated against the Chinese dictator’s presence in the United States, while counter-protesters attacked activists calling for a free Tibet.
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