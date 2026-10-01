Xi Jinping Calls China’s Rise ‘Unstoppable’ in Communist Celebrations

The Chinese Communist Party marked the establishment of the country as a communist “people’s republic” in 1949 on Thursday with nationwide flag-raising ceremonies, government-encouraged activities to honor mass murderer Mao Zedong, and a grand banquet for the communist elite in Beijing.

The banquet occurred on the evening of September 30. In the early morning hours of Thursday, the government packed a crowd of over 100,000 people into Tiananmen Square, the Beijing site of one of the Communist Party’s most notorious massacres, to await the raising of the Chinese flag over the capital at dawn. Elsewhere in the country, the government organized ceremonies honoring the “people’s republic” in the occupied regions of Tibet and East Turkistan and illicitly raised the Chinese flag over disputed territory in the South China Sea.

China’s National Day marks the formal establishment of the People’s Republic of China. The government encourages its citizens for much of the next week to honor the occasion by celebrating Mao’s various “achievements,” all of which killed thousands if not millions of people. For example, Chinese state media is marking this year the 90th anniversary of the end of the “Long March” in 1934, in which Mao forced an army of about 100,000 people to walk more than 6,000 miles to escape encirclement by the Kuomintang army. Only about 4,000 people survived the venture, conspicuously including Mao.

Once established as the nation’s dictator, Mao also implemented such deadly programs as the “Great Leap Forward” and the “Cultural Revolution.” The Great Leap Forward alone is estimated to have killed 45 million people. Mao was also the architect of the “one-child policy” that forced mothers to kill any children after their first for decades; the Chinese government boasts that the policy “prevented” 400 million people from living.

Dictator Xi Jinping, fresh from a visit to Washington last week, delivered an address at the banquet on Wednesday night celebrating the alleged inevitability of “great national rejuvenation” under the iron fist of the Party.

“The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is unstoppable,” Xi declared to an audience of about 800 officials in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, according to the state propaganda outlet Xinhua. “As long as we remain confident, stay focused on our goals and move forward steadily, step by step, success will ultimately belong to the great CPC, the great Chinese people and the great People’s Republic of China.”

“We take immense pride in the extraordinary achievements of New China and have full confidence in the bright prospects of Chinese modernization,” he continued.

Xi struck an optimistic tone, asking the Chinese people to trust in the Politburo’s grand plan for “rejuvenation” without offering too many specifics on public policy intended to kick-start the long-stagnated Chinese economy or rehabilitate China’s eroding geopolitical influence. The term “national rejuvenation” is typically used in Chinese politics, however, to refer to establishing China as the world’s dominant hegemon and eliminating America’s status as a superpower.

Xi promised elsewhere in his speech that China would “promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity to contribute greater certainty and positive energy to a turbulent world.”

Xinhua shared that Xi only made passing references to the conquest of Taiwan, a sovereign state that the ruling communists in China insist is a renegade “province,” and the ongoing capture of the formerly autonomous Hong Kong and Macau.

Wednesday also marked “Martyrs’ Day” in China, which pays tribute to the millions of people whose lives were lost in Mao’s quest to impose totalitarian communism on the country. Xi attended a ceremony to lay wreaths in their honor.

In Tiananmen Square, a large crowd gathered for the traditional dawn flag-raising ceremony on October 1.

“With the first sunlight in the morning, shortly after 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, the national flag rose over Tian’anmen Square in Beijing,” the state-run Global Times reported. “In the square, an 18-meter-high flower basket bearing the words ‘Blessings to the Motherland’ stood at the center, with visitors from across the nation already gathering beneath it the night before.”

The Global Times admitted that celebrations were “quieter” in occupied East Turkistan, where the Communist Party has been engaging in a genocide against the indigenous Uyghur, Kazakh, and Kyrgyz people of the region for about a decade.

“Police officers from the Kalabulake border police station traveled by vehicle and on foot across the Gobi and mountain passes,” it said. “Along their patrol route, they cleaned boundary markers and carefully repainted their inscriptions red before standing beside them to offer National Day wishes, the Beijing News reported.”

The Communist Party imposed itself even at sea on Thursday, raising its flag over the Scarborough Shoal, a Philippine territory.

Chinese astronauts in space also marked the occasion, celebrating the “glory” of China’s space program.

“We cannot forget that across vast deserts, remote mountains, and distant islands, generations of people have spent 70 years gazing at the stars and striving in succession to create the glory of China’s space program,” one astronaut said in a statement.

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