Earthquake in Tibet Kills At Least 16, Destroys Hundreds of Homes

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.0 struck the mountainous Nagqu region of Tibet on Thursday night, killing at least 16 people, injuring dozens more, and wiping out hundreds of buildings.

According to Chinese state media, the quake struck at around 10:33 p.m. local time, centered about 120 miles from the city of Nagqu. It was the most powerful quake recorded in the region in five years. The initial 7.0 quake was followed by at least seven aftershocks, the most powerful of which was measured at 5.2 magnitude.

Video clips from Nagqu showed frightened residents fleeing into the streets as buildings shook around them:

Local media said 339 homes and 20 livestock sheds were destroyed. Authorities reported 16 fatalities and 54 injuries, while more than 12,400 people were relocated. Some of those people took shelter in cars and tents because they feared the aftershocks could collapse more buildings. Temperatures in that part of Tibet fall well below zero at night.

Chinese state media reported that some 2,000 prefabricated houses, 3,400 tents, and 2,000 folding beds have been sent to the area, along with winter clothing and other supplies.

Over 1,600 search and rescue personnel were deployed through the area after the quake, and the operation grew to over 5,000 by Friday afternoon.

Power, communications, and railroad travel have been knocked out in some of the affected areas, and snow is forecast over the next few days, complicating rescue efforts. Water and electricity have been disrupted through the surrounding township of Maru, which has a little over 7,600 residents, according to the most recent census.

The BBC noted that since occupied Tibet is tightly controlled by the Chinese government and foreign media is restricted, most news about the quake is coming from Chinese state media.

Chinese dictator Xi Jinping issued a statement on Friday calling for “all-out search and rescue efforts for the missing, and prompt medical treatment for the injured.” Premier Li Qiang made a similar statement.