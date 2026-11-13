China Investigates Pandemic-Era Wuhan Party Chief for Corruption

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Chinese Communist Party announced on Friday that senior official Wang Zhonglin is “under disciplinary and supervisory investigation.” Wang is the former Communist Party chief of Hubei province, where the global coronavirus pandemic began in the city of Wuhan.

Wang, who is now 64 years old, gained some global attention when he was installed as Wuhan party chief during the early days of the coronavirus crisis. His predecessor Ma Guoqiang was bounced out of office for mismanaging the outbreak.

In March 2020, Wang was met with a wave of disbelief and scorn from the public when he wrote an op-ed instructing the people of Wuhan to show proper “gratitude” to the Communist Party for its deft management of the virus that would go on to ravage the world.

Wang wanted the Party to “carry out gratitude education” among the population of Wuhan, teaching them to thank Party officials and dictator Xi Jinping for their leadership and create some “positive energy.”

The response to his editorial was so scathing that it was deleted and flushed down the memory hole, with instructions to other media that it should never be reprinted or mentioned again. Communist Party officials wrote internal memos in which they feared Wang’s arrogant editorial would rekindle public anger over “the death of a certain doctor,” namely Li Wenliang, who died from Wuhan coronavirus after being punished for trying to warn people about it.

“You are a public servant, and your job is to serve the people. Now the people you serve are broken, the dead are still cold, and the tears of the living have not yet dried,” one Chinese journalist snapped at Wang, in one of the countless angry social media posts deleted by censors along with Wang’s editorial.

Wang’s career kept grinding along despite this mishap and he floated up to the top Party post in Hubei before getting named as vice chairman of the National People’s Congress Environment and Resources Protection Committee in June 2026.

Party-watchers saw this “promotion” as something of a lateral move, pulling Wang out of his Hubei party leadership position and dumping him into a bureaucratic holding tank where he did little of note until he was suddenly accused of “serious violations of discipline and law” – the Chinese Communist Party’s favorite euphemism for corruption – on Friday.

Wang is among the dozens of senior officials sidelined by corruption allegations this year, an unusually vigorous purge that includes 24 other members of the 20th Central Committee, the Party ruling body that was named in 2022 and will reign until the 21st National Congress in the second half of 2027. The purge has reached into the highest ranks of the Chinese government and military, including some officials who were seen as close allies or personal friends of Xi.

Several of the purged officials have connections to Wuhan, including former governor Wang Xiaodong, who became the target of a corruption probe in May; former mayor Zhou Xianwang, who was sentenced to 14 years in prison for corruption in October; and former Hubei party chief Jiang Chaoliang, who was given a suspended death sentence for bribery in August.