President Donald Trump met with fellow Quad leaders Tuesday on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in the Philippines.

Trump announced a Quad maritime patrol aircraft exercise, artificial intelligence collaboration, and plans for a Quad business leaders’ forum in 2027.

Trump inked a trade agreement with Thailand, removing both tariffs on U.S. exports and non-tariff trade barriers around key industries.

President Donald Trump landed in the Philippines on Tuesday and was active on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, including meeting with fellow Quad leaders and signing a trade deal with Thailand.

After an arrival ceremony in Manila, Trump met with Indian President Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who are fellow members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad.

Trump said that since its revival in his first administration, “our cooperation has only grown, and our friendship has grown much deeper.”

“These nations represent some of the most important partnerships in the entire world. They’re… among the most successful nations in the world, and in certain ways among the most powerful nations in the world,” he added.

Trump called the nations “the four corners of a free, open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”

He announced that the Quad will be conducting a maritime patrol aircraft exercise and spoke about the Quad’s collaboration in furthering artificial intelligence development, including plans to launch a “Quad SI accelerator.” Moreover, Trump said a Quad business leaders’ forum will take place in 2027.

Following the Quad summit, Trump met with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to sign a trade agreement. Trump said the agreement ends all tariffs on U.S. imports into Thailand and removes “non-tariff barriers on American vehicles, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, ethanol, and poultry.” The United States also provided tariff relief.

After the trade deal, Trump attended the ASEAN dinner, where he caught up with leaders before taking the stage to deliver remarks.

During his remarks, Trump emphasized that he has struck trade deals with many of the nations in the Indo-Pacific.

“Southeast Asia is one of the busiest commercial crossroads on the planet. One quarter of the world’s shipping flows through the Strait of Malacca,” the president said.