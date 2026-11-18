Chinese state media outlets are describing the upcoming summit bringing together President Donald Trump, Chinese dictator Xi Jinping, and Russian strongman Vladimir Putin as a paradigm-shifting success even though it hasn’t happened yet.

Reports suggest the meeting, unprecedented in the history of the three countries, is expected to address a host of issues, from geopolitical conflicts to trade and technological cooperation.

The three leaders will meet on the sidelines of the APEC conference in Shenzhen, China, allowing the Chinese Communist Party to tout itself as a competent host for the most high-level diplomatic engagements.

Chinese state media outlets quoted state-regime “experts” this week celebrating the summit bringing together dictator Xi Jinping with President Donald Trump and Russian strongman Vladimir Putin, proclaiming its historic significance prior to it actually happening.

The meeting, unprecedented in the history of the three young countries, is scheduled to take place on Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. China is hosting the summit this year in the southern city of Shenzhen, which has become one of the country’s most important technological manufacturing hubs. While all three countries have been limited in their official commentary on what the leaders will discuss, multiple reports suggest that among the topics on the table will be the wars in Iran and Ukraine, a potential trilateral nuclear non-proliferation treaty, and economic and technology cooperation.

As the host, China has been enthusiastic in promoting the event as historic and influential across the world. On Monday, discussing the meeting with reporters, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning described the summit as having “groundbreaking significance.”

“It is in the interest of the three countries to strengthen communication, manage differences, and maintain stable relations,” she stated.

The government-run Global Times newspaper argued on Monday that the summit will not only positively influence the relationship between all three countries, but that it will elevate China’s status as a diplomatic heavyweight on the global stage regardless of the outcomes of the conversation, or lack thereof.

“The efforts to foster a new type of major-country relationship mark a new phase in China’s major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics,” the Times declared. “The meeting to be held in Shenzhen is a manifestation of the international community’s high recognition of China’s image as a stable and responsible major country.”

The “landmark event,” the analysis continued, would reportedly inspire leaders of smaller countries to similarly adopt diplomacy at the highest levels of governance. While the essay did not offer any new clarity into what Putin, Trump, and Xi are expected to discuss at the summit, it raised issues that Beijing would like to see on the docket, such as “climate governance, public health cooperation and global governance on artificial intelligence.” These issues, it claimed, “will struggle to establish universally binding rules of global governance without the coordinated leadership of major countries.”

Media speculation and comments from unnamed government officials have not indicated that either Russia or America was interested in discussing “climate governance” or “public health.” Artificial intelligence, a topic of high competition among all three countries, could potentially arise as an issue given the ongoing controversy surrounding the extramarital affairs of now-former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

“Strengthening communication, managing differences, and stabilizing relations among China, Russia, and the US is in the interests of all three countries,” the Global Times concluded, “meets the expectations of the international community, and contributes to stabilizing the global situation while promoting dialogue and cooperation.”

Another Chinese government propaganda outlet, China Daily, similarly cited Chinese regime-approved “experts” to declare that Beijing was elevating its international political status to new heights.

Wang Yiwei, a professor at Renmin University of China’s School of International Studies, said that the summit will demonstrate again the irreplaceable role of head-of-state diplomacy in providing strategic guidance,” China Daily shared. “Wang said China does not subscribe to the logic that the world can be run by major countries, but advocates stronger coordination and cooperation among them.”

Coverage of the summit in Russian media has also been positive, but far less effusive regarding the impact of the summit as it has yet to happen. In the Russian outlet Sputnik, for example, a professor was quoted as saying that the meeting could create an entirely new global power bloc, a “G3,” that would exclude European powers and redirect influence towards China and Russia.

The outlet Izvestia predicted that the talks could create a more productive platform for discussions on “global security,” hinting at the “G3” realignment less explicitly. The news agency Tass, meanwhile, focused on expert commentary declaring that, outcome aside, the fact that the meeting was happening was already a “win-win-win” for all involved.

For the US, it is entirely unprecedented. There will likely be some trade agreements, especially between the US and China,” Greg Mello, head of the Los Alamos Study Group in New Mexico, told Tass. “Russia is already selling some diesel here, which is important symbolically. If Putin and Trump can make even the smallest progress on Ukraine, it will be helpful, especially given the atmosphere of gathering war in Europe.”

Follow Frances Martel on Facebook and Twitter.