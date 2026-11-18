The World Uyghur Congress urged heads of state participating in the APEC summit in China this week to address the ongoing Uyghur genocide.

The Chinese Communist Party has been engaging in the mass imprisonment, sterilization, and enslavement of Uyghurs since at least 2016 and has stood credibly accused of organ harvesting and other atrocities.

President Trump will attend the summit and is expected to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

The World Uyghur Congress (WUC), an organization dedicated to advocating for the rights of the Central Asian ethnic group, issued a statement on Tuesday urging world leaders attending this week’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit to raise the issue of China’s ongoing genocide of their people.

China is hosting this year’s APEC summit this week in Shenzhen, a southern Chinese city near Hong Kong known as one of its most formidable technology manufacturing hubs. President Donald Trump is expected to attend and meet with dictator Xi Jinping personally in an unprecedented trilateral summit alongside Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, along with a long list of heads of state whose country border the Pacific.

The Chinese Communist Party has oppressed the Uyghur people of East Turkistan, and other ethnic groups indigenous to the occupied territory, for decades, but dramatically escalated that repression under current dictator Xi Jinping. For nearly a decade, a large volume of evidence including confidential documents, eyewitness testimonies, and satellite images have documented the organized genocide of the Uyghur people through the use of mass imprisonment in concentration camps, forced sterilization, and organ harvesting.

At their peak, the concentration camps were estimated to hold as many as 3 million prisoners. China has denied this genocide, claiming that the concentration camps are “vocational training” centers and that those imprisoned there have “graduated.”

Uyghur advocates have emphasized that, while Beijing appears to have scaled down the use of concentration camp after international campaigns to shame the Communist Party, the genocide continues and untold numbers of Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz people, and others remain enslaved in Chinese cotton fields and factories, their products flooding international markets. In light of this reality, the WUC called on countries trading with China to address the potential of their economies being flooded with slave-made products.

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“As they discuss trade and investment with China, visiting leaders must demand an end to the Uyghur genocide and take action on forced labour in the supply chains that serve their own markets,” the WUC said in a press statement on Tuesday.

The organization called specifically on Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to address the issue as their governments have taken proactive measures to condemn the Uyghur genocide.

While Takaichi, a conservative, has a largely hostile relationship with China, the likelihood that leftists Carney and Albanese will address the issue is very slim. Carney, in particular, has extensive experience with the Chinese Communist Party through his prior career in finance and recently made the alarming remark that he considers America a greater national security threat to Canada than China.

The WUC noted that the genocide in East Turkistan continues, listing the ongoing crimes in the region.

“The Uyghur genocide continues. Uyghurs remain arbitrarily detained and imprisoned, and families are still seeking answers about relatives taken into detention,” it observed. “China’s Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress, in force since July, makes Mandarin the principal language of instruction in schools, putting further pressure on Uyghur-language education. UN experts have warned that the law could deepen restrictions on Uyghurs’ ability to pass on their language and culture and practise their religion.”

In particular, the WUC observed that the enslavement of Uyghurs in the Chinese manufacturing sector directly affects its trade partners, as does transnational repression: the practice of the Chinese government using its international assets to threaten and silence Uyghurs abroad if they speak out about abuses at home.

APEC leaders, the WUC concluded, should address the genocide itself, demand freedom for political prisoners, challenge slave-made products in trade negotiations, and condemn violations of their sovereignty through Chinese transnational repression.

The APEC summit is already underway, though many of the most prominent leaders attending have yet to arrive or are still en route at press time. On Tuesday, Xi greeted several leaders from eastern Pacific countries, notably the conservative presidents of Chile and Peru, José Antonio Kast and Keiko Fujimori, respectively. China has invested heavily in both countries, particularly in Peruvian ports and Chilean copper, finding eager trade partners in their leftist predecessors.

President Trump is expected to arrive on Wednesday and participate in the summit before meeting with Xi and Putin on Thursday. All three countries have remained mum on the specific topics expected to be addressed in the meeting, but reports indicate that global conflicts, trade, and nuclear non-proliferation are likely to be discussed.

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