China’s dictator Xi Jinping celebrated his joint meeting alongside President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, describing it as “fruitful.”

Putin also described the unprecedented encounter as a “success,” but credited only Xi and not Trump with the productive nature of the meeting.

The three leaders held a first-ever trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday, discussing nuclear weapons, international law, and the United Nations.

Chinese genocidal dictator Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin both expressed satisfaction with their joint meeting with President Donald Trump on Thursday, the former calling it “fruitful” and Putin thanking Xi for making it a “success.”

Xi, Putin, and Trump met together for an unprecedented trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday, later publishing a joint declaration on a short list of issues. In the declaration they agreed to reject encroachments on sovereignty by the International Criminal Court (ICC), called for stable oil commerce, and urged the world to avoid nuclear war and move towards non-proliferation. The declaration notably omitted any detailed commentary on issues of contention such as technology and artificial intelligence or the wars in Iran and Ukraine.

Following the meeting, Xi issued a statement applauding the success of the encounter. According to China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency, the dictator declared, “The three countries share the same view on safeguarding world peace, and all stressed that the hard-won peace must be cherished.” Xinhua said Xi described the talks as “positive, constructive, and fruitful,” and that the three leaders agreed on a variety of topics.

“They all agree that major countries should take the legitimate security concerns of every country seriously and that dialogue and negotiation are the right choice to resolve differences,” he reportedly said. “There is hope for peace as long as dialogue does not cease and the door does not close.”

Putin, according to Russia’s Tass News Agency, called the meeting “successful,” but insisted on giving only Xi credit for the positive outcome of the conversation. He noted the unprecedented and “historical” nature of having the leaders of the three countries meet together and insisted that China hosting the summit allowed it to occur in a productive manner.

“China’s role was decisive, as it was President Xi Jinping who initiated this meeting,” Putin said in comments to Russian reporters. “I believe it was a success – largely, I repeat, because the Chinese president managed to create a relaxed atmosphere for an open discussion.”

“In my view, this is very important and creates the conditions for further exchanges – not just of information, but also for the development of potential solutions,” he continued.

Putin described the summit as “timely and effective” and credited Xi with the idea, thanking him but not Trump.

“I believe that all the issues raised for discussion – which I have already outlined – were addressed in a timely manner. The very fact that they were discussed and that common ground was found for resolving them is, without a doubt, a positive development,” Putin was quoted as saying.

President Trump has yet to comment in depth on the summit and is at press time traveling back to America. In a statement posted on his website, Truth Social, he announced he would hold a press conference on Friday and celebrated his conversation with Putin and Xi as “great and highly consequential.”

Many international headlines noted that neither of the three made any promises or commitments on topics of importance, instead reiterating shared stances. Finding shared stances among the governments of America, China, and Russia has for years proven exceedingly difficult, as China and Russia have long maintained a hostile foreign policy to the United States, but also to each other. Despite the extreme disturbances in oil and natural gas shipping out of the Middle East due to the actions of Russian ally Iran, China has refused to increase its purchases of Russian oil, turning instead to unorthodox suppliers such as Brazil. China has also largely abstained from any involvement in the Russian invasion of Ukraine and maintains friendly diplomatic ties with the victim country.

The joint statement listed four issues on which the three countries agreed. The first was a vague commitment from the three to support United Nations reform to make the global organization more effective. The countries also agreed that they oppose abuse by the International Criminal Court (ICC) of its jurisdiction. The two other points appeared to address challenges presented by Iran.

“The three countries plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all nations. They reaffirmed the importance of stable energy flows,” the statement read. “The three heads of state reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. The three countries will conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.”

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