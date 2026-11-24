Ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said she will return from exile in India on December 16, prompting demonstrations and political violence.

Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia for crimes against humanity over the lethal suppression of protests that ended her rule, a verdict she plans to challenge.

The current government of Bangladesh says Hasina can only return as a prisoner under an extradition agreement with India.

Sheikh Hasina, the former Bangladeshi prime minister who was driven from office in August 2024, said on Tuesday she will return from exile in India on December 16 – the 55th anniversary of Bangladesh’s successful war for independence from Pakistan. Her impending return has already prompted demonstrations and outbreaks of political violence.

Syed Mozammel Ali, a spokesman for the ousted prime minister, told Reuters on Tuesday that Hasina expects the current Bangladeshi government to send a plane to New Delhi to pick her up on December 16.

“Since Sheikh Hasina was flown to India on a Bangladesh aircraft on August 5th, 2024, she now calls upon the ​government to arrange for her air transport from Delhi back to Dhaka,” he said.

“Having exiled her contrary to the Constitution under such circumstances, it is now the responsibility of the government to make possible her return to Bangladesh on Victory Day on December 16th,” he insisted, using Bangladesh’s name for the independence holiday.

The government of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman might be willing to provide transportation for Hasina, but only if she returns to Bangladesh in shackles.

“Hasina is a convicted criminal; a fugitive terrorist. She can only ‌return home ⁠by extradition treaty – in handcuffs, and under strict surveillance,” said foreign minister Humaiun Kobir, slamming her request for VIP air transport as “delusional.”

Hasina was tried in absentia for crimes against humanity on the grounds that she ordered police to use lethal force against the protesters who eventually drove her out of office. An estimated 1,400 people died in the protests that ended her tenure as prime minister. She was sentenced to death in November 2025, and Rahman’s office said it intends to carry out that sentence, as soon as it can take Hasina into custody.

“There ​will be no negotiations with the ​fugitive Hasina, and Bangladesh will discuss ⁠the modalities of her extradition with India,” Information and Broadcasting adviser Zahed Ur Rahman said on Tuesday.

“Bangladesh wants her back and Hasina herself wants to return, so India could extradite her as the positions of both sides are now aligned,” he said.

Rahman doubted Hasina was sincere about wanting to return to Bangladesh to face her sentence, dismissing her announcement of a December 16 return date as “a bluff to the political people.”

Rahman was also dismissive of Hasina’s argument that the current government owed her a ride home because it sent her to New Delhi in 2024, pointing out there was literally no government in Dhaka between the hour of Hasina’s abdication and the appointment of Muhammad Yunus as interim leader three days later.

Hasina said this year that she does not recognize the verdict or death sentence against her, and planned to relitigate her case upon returning to Bangladesh.

“I know that they may put me in jail, or they may kill me, or anything may happen, but still I have to go back. Fear cannot decide my duty to the people,” she said in August.

The government of India has been cautiously noncommittal about extraditing Hasina. The Indian Foreign Ministry said in April it was considering an extradition request from Dhaka and has offered no further official comment on the matter.

Hasina’s party, the Awami League, was banned from participating in Bangladeshi politics in May 2025. Members of the Awami League have been demonstrating in the streets since Hasina requested a passport to return to Bangladesh last week.

Prime Minister Rahman angrily suggested last week that Hasina’s party was attempting to destabilize Bangladesh to serve the interest of its foreign “masters,” by which he apparently meant India. Rahman’s administration has insisted that diplomatic and economic relations with India cannot move forward until Hasina is extradited.