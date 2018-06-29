Annapolis Shooter Used Legally Purchased Shotgun

Law enforcement sources indicate Capital Gazette shooting suspect Jarrod Ramos used a pump shotgun that was legally purchased.

Breitbart News reported that Ramos allegedly opened fire on Capital Gazette employees around 3 p.m. Thursday, killing 5. He was apprehended by police without incident, but refused to corporate once in their custody.

A shotgun was recovered at the scene.

ABC7 reports that Anne Arundel County Police Chief Timothy Altomare said Ramos purchased the shotgun “about a year ago.”

This means Ramos is but the latest in a long list of public attackers to acquire his firearm via a background check. In fact, it is harder to name a mass attacker who did not acquire guns via a background check than to name one who did.

Here is a list of recent attackers who acquired their guns via a background check:

Parkland school attacker (February 14, 2018)

Texas church attacker (November 5, 2017)

Las Vegas attacker (October 1, 2017)

the Alexandria attacker (June 14, 2017))

Orlando attacker (June 12, 2016)

the UCLA gunman (June 1, 2016))

the San Bernardino attackers (December 2, 2015)

the Colorado Springs attacker (October 31, 2015)

the Umpqua Community College attacker (October 1, 2015)

Alison Parker’s attacker (August 26, 2015)

the Lafayette movie theater attacker (July 23, 2015)

the Chattanooga attacker (July 16, 2015)

the alleged Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal attacker (Jun 17, 2015)

the Muhammad Carton Contest attackers (May 3, 2014)

the Las Vegas cop killers (June 9, 2015)

the Santa Barbara attacker (May 23, 2014)

the Fort Hood attacker (April 2, 2014)

the Arapahoe High School attacker (December 13, 2013)

the D.C. Navy Yard attacker (September 16, 2013)

the Aurora movie theater attacker (July 20, 2012)

Gabby Giffords’ attacker (January 8, 2011)

the Fort Hood attacker (November 5, 2009)

the Virginia Tech attacker (April 16, 2007), and many others.

Yet Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) claims background checks are the “north star” in the Democrats’ pursuit of gun control.

