Poll: Most Americans Think U.S. Border Most Porous in the World

President Donald Trump campaigned and likely won the presidency on his promise to build a wall between Mexico and the U.S, and a new Rasmussen poll shows that a majority of Americans think our border is more porous than in other countries.

“Despite President Trump’s efforts to toughen border enforcement, voters still think it’s easier for illegal immigrants to get into the United States and stay here than in much of the rest of the world,” Rasmussen said about its findings.

The telephone and online survey found just 22 percent of likely voters think it is harder to get into the United States illegally than in other countries, while 39 percent said it is easier. Twenty-six percent said getting into a country illegally is about the same around the globe.

Breitbart News reported in March that a Quinnipiac poll revealed Republican voters still think immigration is the most important issue in November’s midterm elections, along with the economy.

The poll found Republicans think immigration is more important than taxes, healthcare, and gun policy and would vote accordingly.

Breitbart News also reported the majority of likely voters in the 2018 midterm swing districts across the country said they believe immigration has made life in America worse, according to a CBS News/YouGov Poll taken in early June.

About 56 percent of likely voters said immigration is making their area “worse” while only 17 percent say their area has been made “better” because of immigration.

The Rasmussen survey of 1,000 likely voters was conducted on June 25 and 26. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus three percentage points, with a 95 percent level of confidence.

Breitbart News reported:

Currently, the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million legal and illegal immigrants every year, with more than 70 percent coming to the country through the process known as “chain migration” whereby newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S. In the next 20 years, the current U.S. legal immigration system is on track to import roughly 15 million new foreign-born voters. Between seven and eight million of those foreign-born voters will arrive in the U.S. through chain migration.

