Demonstrators flooded downtown Los Angeles on Saturday to protest against the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

Thousands of demonstrators, along with a handful of high-profile celebrities, lawmakers, and activists, participated in the Families Belong Together-Freedom for Immigrants March, demanding border agents reunite separated immigrant children from their parents who illegally crossed the Southern border.

Armed with signs that read, “Children are not criminals,” and “compassion has no border,” demonstrators began protesting outside Los Angeles city hall at 11:00 a.m.

Big crowd here in Downtown Los Angeles as thousands protest against the separation of immigrant children from their families. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/D0sACazem1 — Jeff Paul (@Jeff_Journalist) June 30, 2018

Grammy award-winning singer John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen participated at the event and urged demonstrators to do more than protest the Trump administration’s immigration policies on social media.

Singer John Legend just sang his new song "Preach" to protesters in Los Angeles. Before that, he said: "You can't just talk about it or tweet about it. You've got to do something." pic.twitter.com/xMvt3uOCfq — Veronica Rocha (@VeronicaRochaLA) June 30, 2018

I just love her RT @latimes: Chrissy Teigen at the Families Belong Together March: "I'm incredibly proud to be a daughter of an immigrant." https://t.co/Rn2v2ln5ls pic.twitter.com/9f0TuPeKMm — V!CK (@its_VICious) June 30, 2018

“You can’t just talk about it or tweet about it. You’ve got to do something,” said Legend.

“I know that opening up Twitter right now feels like it can be a horror show, so much of the news is shocking and maddening and depressing,” the singer added. “I think some of us have a strong temptation to just disengage, but we can’t. We can’t do that. I can’t do that. I have to do something.”

The rally featured multiple speeches from activists from open-borders groups, including Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles (CHIRLA).

In her address to rally attendees, CHIRLA’s Melody Klingenfuss introduced herself as “undocumented, unapologetic and unafraid.”

“We will not stop until all the families are judged by the content of their character and not the possession of a legal piece of paper,” Klingenfuss said.

The open-borders activist then led the crowd in a chant against the President —”Trump, where’s your heart!?” they shouted.

Leading California lawmakers, including Sen. Kamala Harris, Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti and Rep. Maxine Waters fired up the crowd with pro-immigration speeches.

“If you are pro-family, you cannot separate families,” Garcetti told demonstrators. “Mr. Trump, do your job. ICE, do your job.” “We’ve got a message for the White House,” the mayor added, “We care, and so should you.” Harris told attendees that today’s protest against the administration’s immigration policies represents “an inflection moment.”

We know we are better than this! #FamiliesBelongTogether pic.twitter.com/JzHJ8SwMV5 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 30, 2018

“This is a moment in time that is requiring us to look in a mirror and ask a question, and that question is, ‘Who are we?’ I believe the answer is `We are better than this,'” the 2020 hopeful said.

California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, State Sen. Kevin De Leon, Secretary of State Alex Padilla and members from the Council on American-Islamic Relations and the Women’s March LA Foundation also participated in the event.

Organizers for the march says an estimated 55,000 people attended the Los Angeles protest.

JUST IN: Organizers of the #FamiliesBelongTogether protests estimate 55,000 people rallied in Los Angeles, second only to Chicago which they estimate had over 60,000 attendees. pic.twitter.com/NvlGY1qV4W — Jeff Paul (@Jeff_Journalist) June 30, 2018

The Los Angeles rally was one of 700 demonstrations taking place across the county this weekend.

“Other #FamiliesBelongTogether Southern California rally locations include Pasadena, Irvine, Malibu, Laguna Beach, Carlsbad, National City, Ramona, San Diego, Palm Springs, Moreno Valley, Riverside and Temecula,” reports NBC 4.